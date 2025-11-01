AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $637.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $158.33 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.