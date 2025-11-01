Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,920 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPYD opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

