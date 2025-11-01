BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $584.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.23. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

