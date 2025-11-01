Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 38.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

