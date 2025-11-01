Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 110.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,977.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

