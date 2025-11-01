AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $448.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

