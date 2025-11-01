Strs Ohio Has $22.01 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6%

MAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.