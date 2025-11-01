The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $268.61 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

