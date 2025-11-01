475 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,439 shares of company stock worth $44,925,389. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

