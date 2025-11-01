Strs Ohio Acquires 66,523 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

