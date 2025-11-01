HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.56. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.16.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

