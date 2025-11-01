HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after acquiring an additional 617,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

ENB stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

