Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.7%

Vistra stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

