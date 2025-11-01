Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,700 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS:HYD opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.