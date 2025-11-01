Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

