Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $543.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of -456.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.45 and a 200-day moving average of $460.93. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

