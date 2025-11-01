Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 516 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5%

ADI stock opened at $234.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

