Twin City Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,192,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

