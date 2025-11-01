Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after acquiring an additional 743,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

ZTS opened at $144.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

