Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $301.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

