iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $485.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

