Amalgamated Bank Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 982.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $143.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.47.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

