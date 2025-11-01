Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

