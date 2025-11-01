Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $368.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $375.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

