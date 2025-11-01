Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 51.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.1% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.83.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $367.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.00 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

