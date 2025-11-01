Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

