Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 128.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

