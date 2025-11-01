Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,661 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after buying an additional 443,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.