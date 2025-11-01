American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in American Water Works by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

