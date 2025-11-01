1,086 Shares in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,018 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,969,000 after purchasing an additional 204,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $191.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.45 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.