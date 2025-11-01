Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. HSBC cut lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 1.5%

LULU stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.