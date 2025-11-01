Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $177,674.88 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $177,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,830.54. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, John Fesko sold 781 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $150,201.92.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $63,715.05.
- On Thursday, August 14th, John Fesko sold 678 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $199.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 114.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
