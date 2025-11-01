Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $606.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

