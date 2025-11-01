Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 869 argenex SE $ARGX

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in argenex by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,879,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Stock Performance

argenex stock opened at $818.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.03. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $855.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 41.58%. As a group, analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on argenex

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.