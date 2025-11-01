KeyCorp $KEY Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

