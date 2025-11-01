US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

