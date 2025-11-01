Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $453.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

