Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $344.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

