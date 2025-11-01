Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

