Atria Investments Inc Has $6.45 Million Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 82.4% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.