Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 5,511 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

