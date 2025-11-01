Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.60 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crocs were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $81.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

