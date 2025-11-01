Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,935 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

