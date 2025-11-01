Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,525 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $20,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,666 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,347,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,944. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.