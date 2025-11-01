Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 689 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,936.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Up 24.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.