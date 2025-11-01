Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 45,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

