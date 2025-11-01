NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

