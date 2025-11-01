Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,623,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

