Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

