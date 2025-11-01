Crescent Sterling Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

